PrairieView Partners LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

