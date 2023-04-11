Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.87.

PFE stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

