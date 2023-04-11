Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 618 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,214 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.