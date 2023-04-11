Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 39.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 48.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $225.70 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.06 and a 200-day moving average of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.