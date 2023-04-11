8,564 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $27.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

