Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 1,178 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBR stock opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
