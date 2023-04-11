Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 1,020 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 33.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

NYSE:MMM opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

