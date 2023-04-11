Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 8,276 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.