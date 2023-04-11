Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 8,276 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
