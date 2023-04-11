Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

