Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 962 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

