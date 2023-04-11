1,543 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

