ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $661.64 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a market cap of $261.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $646.68 and a 200-day moving average of $580.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

