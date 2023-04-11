Family Capital Trust Co Sells 165 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.4% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,515,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,658,000 after acquiring an additional 236,347 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.86.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

