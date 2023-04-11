Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $589,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $99.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.