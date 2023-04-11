American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AIG opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

