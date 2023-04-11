Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,900 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Stock Performance

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $507.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.