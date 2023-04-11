Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,900 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after buying an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,604,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.
Insider Activity
Lam Research Stock Performance
LRCX opened at $507.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lam Research (LRCX)
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.