QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,056,000 after buying an additional 765,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

