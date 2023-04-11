Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $2,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.78. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,318,248.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at $425,641,901.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,337 shares of company stock worth $85,759,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.