iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

