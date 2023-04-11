Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Proshares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Proshares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Proshares Short High Yield worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Proshares Short High Yield by 160.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 561,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 346,212 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Proshares Short High Yield by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 514,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Proshares Short High Yield by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Proshares Short High Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,969,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its stake in Proshares Short High Yield by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 142,834 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares Short High Yield Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SJB opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Proshares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Proshares Short High Yield Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

