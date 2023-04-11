Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,219 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,753 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 81,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 355,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 624.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TBF stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

