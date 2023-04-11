Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,405 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,464,000.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
PPH opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $381.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $84.20.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
