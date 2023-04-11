Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,405 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after purchasing an additional 212,560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,464,000.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

PPH opened at $79.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $381.24 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.