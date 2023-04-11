iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596,149 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

