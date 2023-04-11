iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after buying an additional 282,909 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $224.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $248.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

