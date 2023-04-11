Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $118.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.34.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 19.06%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.