Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 949,200 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,741,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $79.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

