Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $348.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

