Kendall Capital Management Sells 1,030 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $124.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

