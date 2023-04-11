WD Rutherford LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.32.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $348.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.