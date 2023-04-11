Byrne Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

