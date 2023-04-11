Security Financial Services INC. Sells 256 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,626,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 195,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $451.97. The company has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

