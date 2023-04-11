iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 25.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $202,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

