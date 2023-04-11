Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97. The company has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

