Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 50,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VZ opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

