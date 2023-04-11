Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Buys 702 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

