Concord Wealth Partners Sells 2,403 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

