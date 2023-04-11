Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $295.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $224.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of -440.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.61 and a 200-day moving average of $230.88. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.