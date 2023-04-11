Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $30,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $242.98 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $269.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

