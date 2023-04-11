Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $36.85 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.58. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

