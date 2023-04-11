Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $48.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO opened at $208.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.66 and its 200-day moving average is $207.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

