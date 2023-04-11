PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

Shares of CRBN opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $123.39 and a one year high of $162.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.