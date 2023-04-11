PrairieView Partners LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.