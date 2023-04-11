PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 346 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.