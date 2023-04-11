iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $121.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

