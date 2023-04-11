PrairieView Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

DFAT opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

