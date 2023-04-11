PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 304 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,110 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after purchasing an additional 258,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,041.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 227,534 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

