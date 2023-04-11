PrairieView Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

