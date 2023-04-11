Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Decreased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FNDA opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

