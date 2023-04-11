PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 28,754 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,509,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 73,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 466,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

