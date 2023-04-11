538 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $452.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

